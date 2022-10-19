A month into spring and a new puppy in our house has prompted morning walks and renewed enthusiasm in getting ready for summer. After the wettest winter on record, the weeds are going berserk. Many weeds are not only edible, but have significantly higher nutritional value than most cultivated greens. They can be picked and used in salads or anywhere that you would use green leaves. Weeds are best eaten freshly picked and lose nutritional value when stored. Two weeds growing at present are Purslane and Chickweed. Purslane is high in Vitamins A and C, as well as having useful amounts of magnesium, manganese, potassium, iron and calcium. It is one of the most nutrient dense foods around.

Chickweed is coming to an end, but can still be found. It is a mild tasting and nutritious weed. There are reports of it being anti-inflammatory, and it has traditionally been used as a restorative tonic. A favourite way to eat green leaves is in a green smoothie. A green smoothie can be made from all sorts of ingredients with the greens; yoghurt, fruit and seeds are all worthy additions. Keeping to ingredients in season will ensure maximum value in terms of cost and nutrient density. The liquid component of a green smoothie can be coconut water, kombucha, water or milk kefir, even pickle or fermented vegetable juice. Adding something that is fermented will take a green smoothie to the next level in terms of its nutritional value, and for better health outcomes. It can be as simple as just adding some yoghurt with live culture. When a fermented liquid is used as well, you can literally feel your body saying ‘Thank you’. Fermented foods increase nutrient availability and help digest other foods that are consumed with them.

Smoothie recipe:

2 handfuls of gathered weeds or baby spinach

Few sprigs mint

2 slices fresh pineapple

2 tablespoons Greek vanilla yoghurt

2 frozen bananas

1 cup or more liquid (milk, coconut water, kefir, kombucha etc.)

Blend well and enjoy! If you use citrus fruit, it is well worth including the skin as that has the most flavour and nutrient value. The most important part of drinking smoothies is that they are something that are actually enjoyed. If this means adding honey or extra fruit to sweeten, or leaving out an ingredient that is not liked or tolerated, then so be it. In order to maintain a habit of indulging in great green smoothies, they have to be made from what brings you joy.