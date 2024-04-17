Chestnut and Apple Soup

Velouté de chataignes
This classic soup has stood the test of time in France. A great winter warmer, this soup is a specialty of the Cévennes region of France where chestnut trees grow in abundance.
This soup can be made with either dried chestnuts and reconstituted in water before using, steamed or roasted chestnuts.
INGREDIENTS:
500 gr chestnuts (steamed or roasted)
40 gr butter
2 tblsp olive oil
6 roughly chopped shallots
4 red apples, peeled and roughly chopped (I used Royal Gala)
4 sticks chopped celery
1200 gr vegetable stock
2 tblsp chopped sage leaves (if possible use fresh)
2 sprigs of thyme leaves
TO PREPARE:
- Melt butter in large frying pan and when it begins to foam, add the olive oil, celery and shallots. Season with salt and pepper and stirring occasionally, cook for about 5 to 7 minutes.
- Add apples, thyme and sage, cook for another 10 minutes.
- Add the vegetable stock and chestnuts, and bring to the boil.
- Simmer for another 20 minutes, reducing the liquid. Taste to see if you need to add a bit more salt.
- Remove from heat and allow to cool a little, then, with a blender or whiz of some sort, puree the soup. When serving, add croutons and parsley.