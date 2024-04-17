Chestnut and Apple Soup

Velouté de chataignes

This classic soup has stood the test of time in France. A great winter warmer, this soup is a specialty of the Cévennes region of France where chestnut trees grow in abundance.

This soup can be made with either dried chestnuts and reconstituted in water before using, steamed or roasted chestnuts.

INGREDIENTS:

500 gr chestnuts (steamed or roasted)

40 gr butter

2 tblsp olive oil

6 roughly chopped shallots

4 red apples, peeled and roughly chopped (I used Royal Gala)

4 sticks chopped celery

1200 gr vegetable stock

2 tblsp chopped sage leaves (if possible use fresh)

2 sprigs of thyme leaves

TO PREPARE: