Chestnut and Apple Soup

Velouté de chataignes

This classic soup has stood the test of time in France. A great winter warmer, this soup is a specialty of the CĂ©vennes region of France where chestnut trees grow in abundance.

This soup can be made with either dried chestnuts and reconstituted in water before using, steamed or roasted chestnuts.

INGREDIENTS:

500 gr chestnuts (steamed or roasted)

40 gr butter

2 tblsp olive oil

6 roughly chopped shallots

4 red apples, peeled and roughly chopped (I used Royal Gala)

4 sticks chopped celery

1200 gr vegetable stock

2 tblsp chopped sage leaves (if possible use fresh)

2 sprigs of thyme leaves

TO PREPARE: