Coconut crepes

Makes 5-6 crepes

Ingredients

1/2 cup plain flour, sifted

2/3 cup coconut milk

2 eggs, lightly whisked

40 g butter, melted and cooled

Method

Place the flour in a bowl making a well in the centre. Slowly whisk in the coconut milk, eggs and butter. Let stand for 15-20 minutes.

Heat a non-stick frying over medium heat. Add 2-3 tbsp of the crepe batter, swirling the pan to coat the base evenly. Cook for a minute or until edges start to brown.

Turn and cook for another minute until golden. Transfer to a serving plate. Repeat with the rest of the batter.

Mango & ginger purée

Ingredients

1 ripe mango peeled and chopped

1 orange zest & juice

1 lime zest & juice

1/2 thumb size piece of fresh root ginger peeled and chopped finely

1 cup of water

2 tbsp of caster sugar

2 tbsp of Triple sec or similar orange liqueur

Method

Place all of the ingredients into a saucepan and cook gently for about 12-15 minutes or until the mango is breaking apart. Push as much as you can through a fine sieve to get a smooth purée.

Set aside to cool.