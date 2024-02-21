Coconut crepes

Makes 5-6 crepes
Ingredients
1/2 cup plain flour, sifted
2/3 cup coconut milk
2 eggs, lightly whisked
40 g butter, melted and cooled
Method
Place the flour in a bowl making a well in the centre. Slowly whisk in the coconut milk, eggs and butter. Let stand for 15-20 minutes.
Heat a non-stick frying over medium heat. Add 2-3 tbsp of the crepe batter, swirling the pan to coat the base evenly. Cook for a minute or until edges start to brown.
Turn and cook for another minute until golden. Transfer to a serving plate. Repeat with the rest of the batter.
Mango & ginger purée
Ingredients
1 ripe mango peeled and chopped
1 orange zest & juice
1 lime zest & juice
1/2 thumb size piece of fresh root ginger peeled and chopped finely
1 cup of water
2 tbsp of caster sugar
2 tbsp of Triple sec or similar orange liqueur
Method
Place all of the ingredients into a saucepan and cook gently for about 12-15 minutes or until the mango is breaking apart. Push as much as you can through a fine sieve to get a smooth purée.
Set aside to cool.