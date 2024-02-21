Mango and Coconut Financiers

These are gluten and wheat free. Choose a sweet mango for this recipe as there are only a few slices of the fruit on top of the friand and you need it to be flavoursome
Ingredients:
4 egg whites at room temperature
140 g diced mango flesh
100 g butter
85 g almond meal
55 g cornflour
45 g shredded coconut
145 g icing sugar
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 170 degrees.
- Grease friand moulds and then dust with cornflour.
- Melt butter until golden brown, then cool off slightly.
- Whisk egg whites till foamy but not till soft peaks form.
- Place almond meal, cornflour, coconut and icing sugar in food processor and pulse till mixture is fine and combined. Sift dry ingredients and then gently fold them into the egg whites.
- Drizzle the melted butter over the mixture and gently fold until incorporated.
- Spoon the mixture into the moulds and top each mould with 2 or 3 thin slices of mango.
- Bake for 30 minutes until risen and golden brown on edges. When cool, remove them from the moulds.