Mango and Coconut Financiers

These are gluten and wheat free. Choose a sweet mango for this recipe as there are only a few slices of the fruit on top of the friand and you need it to be flavoursome

Ingredients:

4 egg whites at room temperature

140 g diced mango flesh

100 g butter

85 g almond meal

55 g cornflour

45 g shredded coconut

145 g icing sugar

Method: