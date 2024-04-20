    Fossil’s new collection is made for Mother’s Day

    By
    Kyra Burns
    -
    162
    0

    Fossil have released their ‘Made for Mother’s Day’ gift shop with a new range of handpicked watches, leather goods and jewellery – your destination for ‘more than just a gift’ gifts!

    It’s a season that juxtaposes their signature style with notable references from ‘90s fashion.

    Through exceptional craftsmanship, quality materials and organic design elements, we’ve created a collection of accessories made for the adventure seekers, the trendsetters, and the fans of layers upon layers upon layers.

    Harlow Locket Collection
    Lennox Handbag
    Fossil Blue Dive Three-Hand Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch

     

    View the Mother’s Day Gift Guide here

