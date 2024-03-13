Lemon and Rosemary Madelienes

From the Jeanne d’Moore Kitchen
You will need a madeliene pan for this recipe. Makes 12 large madelienes.
INGREDIENTS:
- Butter and flour for pan
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tsp fresh Rosemary finely minced
- Half a lemon zested
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup AP Flour
- Pinch of salt
- Powdered sugar for decoration
METHOD
- Start by prepping the pan by rubbing butter in the moulds and then adding some flour to coat.
- Measure the olive oil and add the rosemary and lemon zest to it.
- Add the eggs and sugar to a bowl and begin beating on a high speed.
- Sift a third of the flour over the eggs with the salt and begin folding it in. Continue adding the flour in thirds. Add the oil mix around the edges of the batter and begin folding this in. Gentle folding is the way to go.!
- Add the batter to the pans and bake immediately for 12-13 minutes.