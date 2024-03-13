Lemon and Rosemary Madelienes

From the Jeanne d’Moore Kitchen

You will need a madeliene pan for this recipe. Makes 12 large madelienes.

INGREDIENTS:

Butter and flour for pan

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tsp fresh Rosemary finely minced

Half a lemon zested

2 eggs

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup AP Flour

Pinch of salt

Powdered sugar for decoration

METHOD