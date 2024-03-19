Show me the money

Funding for public libraries has always been a divisive subject. They’re an investment for the various tiers of government that don’t show a tangible return on investment. They don’t make money, they don’t produce a physical product, and they’re not the black sheep of the family that is forever in the media for controversy and scandal (at least, not in Australia). Their impact is more qualitative than quantitative.

Public libraries receive a nominal grant from the State Government each year that goes towards stock purchases (books, DVDs, eResources etc.) They also fund limited training opportunities for library staff and offer some grant funding, both of which are accessible via the State Library of WA (SLWA). All other expenses are covered by Local Governments (via rates).

Stats from NSLA (National and State Libraries Australasia) show that in 2021-2022, funding for library resources from the State Government was less than $5 per capita. Yes, that’s right. The State Government allocates less per person for libraries than the cost of a cup of coffee. In the same year there were 7.6 million visits to public libraries in WA, with a total of over 11 million items borrowed, and yet the budget for those items was $4.70 per capita. This leaves a significant shortfall which Local Governments are footing the bill for.

Funding hasn’t kept up with population increase or the 28% increase to the Consumer Price Index over the last decade. WALGA (the WA Local Government Association) estimate that $30 million will be needed over the next 4 years just to restore funding to 2012/13 levels. They’ve included this recommendation in their 2024-25 State Budget Submission with a compelling argument but whether this is adopted remains to be seen.

“But won’t this just mean an increase in books?” I hear you ask.

What it means is that Local Governments will be able to redirect the majority of the funds that they allocate to their own local stock budgets and use them for other purposes in the library. This means more events, more workshops, more infrastructure, and possibly even more staff. It means they will have the capacity to increase the numerous other services that public libraries offer that aren’t just books and eResources.

Public libraries are often the first point of call for when the State Government needs widespread assistance. For example, when they introduced the SafeWA App, where did they tell people to go for help? That’s right – to public libraries. This cost shifting needs to stop. Libraries need to be recognised for the value that they bring to the community and that starts with funding us for a service that meets community expectations.

This column isn’t long enough to go into huge detail but if you’re interested in exploring this topic further, or fact checking the figures given, be sure to check out the following: National and State Libraries Australasia, 2023, Australian public libraries statistical report 2021-22; Public Libraries Working Group, 2017, WA Public Libraries Strategy 2017-2022; WA Local Government Association, 2024, WALGA State Budget Submission 2024-25.