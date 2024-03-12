Muchea Town Team launches Writing Raffle to collect local stories

In 1925, 5-year-old Tommy Williams headed out to watch his uncle ploughing a field that was about 200 yards from the house. He left at 11.30 am.

When his uncle arrived home for dinner, it was discovered that Tommy hadn’t returned. A search of the thick Muchea scrub immediately began. At 3.45 pm on the third day he was found – conscious, but scratched and torn.

The trackers estimated that Tommy had travelled over 20 miles. When asked about his ordeal, Tommy said very little apart from how frightened he was of the big kangaroos that kept jumping out of his way. Thank goodness for happy endings!

Stories are a wonderful way to enrich our awareness and experience of the people and places they are about. As part of our placemaking endeavours, the Muchea Town Team is hosting a Writing Raffle to collect more of the stories of Muchea.

To enter the raffle you need to submit one (or more) stories about Muchea. The stories need to be true, be about Muchea and be submitted by 21 April 2024. Names will be entered into the draw for a series of cash prizes and winners will be announced in the May issue of the NVN.

The raffle is open to all ages, see our flyer below for more details or contact us at mucheamatters@gmail.com or 0417 978 601…because Muchea, matters.