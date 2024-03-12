Easter events in the Northern Valleys

It’s hard to believe that Easter is upon us (haven’t the Christmas decorations just come down?), but if you are looking for some activities over the long weekend, check these out:

Easter Art Exhibition

Guilderton Arts Council will be hosting the annual Easter Art Exhibition and Sales in the Guilderton community hall, Saturday 30 March from 9 am to 2 pm. Displays include artwork by local and visiting artists and art depicting the locality of Moore River, photography of local interest, sculptures, ceramics and more.

If anyone is interested in entering their work for display and sale, contact Kerry Jones at 0437 903 138 or email guildertongca@gmail.com for more information.

Jurien Bay Men’s Shed Easter Fair

Head to the Jurien Bay Recreation Centre on Saturday 30 March, 11 am to 5 pm for the Jurien Bay Men’s Shed Easter Fair. There will be live music, market stalls, monster raffle, arts, crafts, fashion and more. Easter Bunny will be skydiving in with Easter eggs for the kids!

Easter Egg Hunt — Granville Park

Gingin Community Resource Centre is hosting their 12th annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday 31 March, 10-11.30 am at Granville Park. For more information email crc-service@gingin.net or phone 9575 1253

Easter Egg Hunt and Live Music — Gabbadah Park

Guilderton Community Association is hosting an afternoon of live music plus an Easter egg hunt on Saturday 30 March, 10 am to 1 pm at Gabbadah Park Guilderton.

Bring a chair or picnic rug and let the kids burn off some energy on the bouncy castle and obstacle course.