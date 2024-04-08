International Women’s Day with Bullsbrook CWA

Bullsbrook and Districts CWA branch took great delight in presenting an International Women’s Day event with a difference on March 8 at Pickett Park Hall.

The CWA brought together women from various parts of the world, who generously shared their cultural touchstones, such as food, fashion and dance.

The groups who participated to make this a wonderful success were: Gurjarati Indian Group, the Nigerian Community, The South Sudanese Group, The Malaysian Group, The Sister Project, Ngala Group (representing Indigenous Australians), and of course, our very own magnificent CWA ladies.

CWA Member Barb Atkinson lead the change in direction for this year’s event. Barb says, “The idea for the change of format came about after our event in 2023. As good as it was, I felt it didn’t represent the International community.

“I suggested this change, and we all had fun on the day! And we are pretty sure from the comments received that those who attend also enjoyed it.”