International Women’s Day Diner en Blanc

Trish Deaker, Westpac Bank Manager – Moora

On Saturday, 9 March 2024, we spent an incredible day with 120 beautiful ladies who gathered from all parts of WA for our International Women’s Day event Celebrating All Regional Women.

A stunningly decorated garden set the scene, along with music from talented singer Georgie Sadler, for our beautiful ladies (and one gorgeous gentleman) all dressed in white.

Three incredible and inspiring ladies – Elyssa Giedraitis, Maree Gooch and Tanika Maclean shared their life journeys. Their stories were raw and honest, tinged with domestic violence and self-harm. All shared how they turned their lives around to become high achievers in their fields, and happy in themselves.

All monies raised on the day went to Zonta House, Women’s Refuge for prevention of Domestic Violence Against Women, and we are so proud to announce that we raised $4779.70.