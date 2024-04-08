Foundation celebration at Mogumber

On 16 of March the Mogumber Outback Club (MOC) marked the foundation of the Mogumber Hub with an event celebrating the 121 people who donated $1000 each, enabling the first phase of renovation of the historic building.

MOC President Alastair Crookes welcomed the full house of guests, including local MP and leader of The Nationals WA Shane Love. Chair of the Mogumber Hub Board Peter Williams detailed the massive list of work undertaken since the Club purchased the property in December 2022. Much of the work has been undertaken by local volunteers.

Victoria Plains Shire President and Mogumber Hub Board Member Pauline Bantock spoke about the overall strategic project, a proposal she floated with MOC after a local government networking event in September 2021. For a community organisation to move from the concept phase to actual ownership within 15 months is phenomenal.

Another 15 months from purchase, the first phase of renovations have been completed, and the venue is now trading 7 nights a week for dinner, and lunch on weekends.

The foundation donations, together with a long list of sponsors, including platinum sponsors Gilmac and Mogumber Plains, have enabled the renovations.

The Foundation Member honour board was revealed at the event, along with the Sponsorship Board. The Mogumber Hub is keen to involve additional sponsors, who can help the club provide further services to the community. The Mogumber Hub is a not-for-profit venue and your contribution and patronage help the club achieve further improvements . After so much hard work, it was wonderful to have a day of reflection. The celebrations stretched into the evening with food and beverage offered by the Hub’s wonderful team of employees.