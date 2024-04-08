Anzac Day Services 2024

Bindoon

Join us for Chittering’s annual ANZAC Day service, 11 am at Bindoon War Memorial, Chinkabee Complex.

March form up from 10:50 am at the Cricket Nets, ceremony from 11:00 am. If you would like to place a wreath, please place it on the table provided before 10:30 am. For more information, contact Alison Reliti on 9576 4645

Bullsbrook

There will be a short street march commencing at 5.45 am at the corner of Hurd Rd and Cantata Ave. All are welcome to participate. The Dawn Service will commence at 6 am, followed by a Gunfire Breakfast ($5 or free for uniformed personnel).

Parking is available in the council park behind the RSL Hall on Eden Drive marked by kerb signs, or at Bullsbrook College and local streets. Hurd Rd will be closed to traffic. The Club will remain open throughout the day. Further details: Penny 0411 043 887.

Gingin

The Pensioners Social Club of Gingin invites the community to the 2024 Anzac Day Dwan Service, assembling at the Gingin Craft Rooms from 6 am. This year’s theme is ‘In remembrance of the Australian Merchant Navy.’ Enquiries to Lindsay Conway on 0429 044 140.

Guilderton

A dawn service will commence at 7 am, please assemble at the Guilderton Country Club flagpole.

Lancelin

Lancelin and Districts RSL will host a Dawn Service and Gunfire Breakfast. Muster at Harold Park at 5.45 am. The service will commence at 6 am, followed by a march to the Endeavour Tavern carpark, where breakfast will be served. Enquiries to Michael on 0406 787 070

Moora

The Moora RSL Sub-Branch would like to invite serving and ex-serving members of the Australian Defence Force to the 100th anniversary of the Moora War Memorial.

The anniversary falls on ANZAC Day, marking 100 years since the dedication and unveiling of the Midlands Fallen Soldiers Memorial.

Commemoration services will start at 5.50 am with a Dawn Service, followed by a Gunfire Breakfast, Memorial Service, morning tea, ANZAC Day March and wreath laying.



Seabird

A dawn service will be held at Seabird Hall at 6 am followed by a simple breakfast.