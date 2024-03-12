Is there a dark past to Bullsbrook?

Rhianna Henriques and Krystal Sampson

We are two young people with deep ties to Bullsbrook — one of us has families that have been here for generations, and the other has lived here for nearly a decade.

We would like to write about what others may be afraid, or just don’t believe in — the paranormal and darker side of the history of Bullsbrook.

There’s a lot of untold crime stories, and unexplained paranormal sightings that we would like to bring to light.

You don’t have to believe in these stories, but we would like to tell them from the interviewer’s side and bring them out for all to read.

Whether you personally have experienced something, or know of someone who has, we would love to hear from you.

If you wish for your identity to stay hidden, you can anonymously email us, or if you would like to do an interview and decide after to remain anonymous we will respect that. We will only talk about the incident and not mention any names.

For anyone wanting to be interviewed, please email rhi.henriques@yahoo.com.