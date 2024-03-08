Introducing Sprint Lubricants

After decades working in the oil sector, Sprint Lubricants owner Ashly Barnett has combined his extensive knowledge with a drive for delivering excellent customer service, a goal long forgotten by the oil giants. Their new shop front location on Frigate Way in Bullsbrook is allowing Ashly, along with office manager Rhonda Fear, to connect with customers without them having to navigate a complex, often faceless, corporate maze.

“I’ve worked for the majority of the major oil companies in a lubricants role,” said Ashly. “I noticed that they are more focused on what they want themselves, rather than looking at what the client is after.

“I saw an opportunity to start a business with a client focus — trying to identify exactly what they need, and then meeting those needs.

“Along with that, I really wanted an Australian-made product. It was during the time of COVID when we were relying on imported products, and there were issues with the supply chain — I realised that we really need to be supporting Australian made.

“I made contact with Atlantic Oil, who are Australian owned, Australian made — a family company and easily approachable — they were keen to have a Western Australian distributor.”

Danny Kalamvokis, Atlantic Oil’s National Sales Manager said, “We’re committed to serving the needs of Australians, so it is fantastic that Sprint Lubricants is now a part of our network.

“Western Australia has a need for an innovative independent lubricant supplier and we feel that Sprint Lubricants will add tremendous value to our relationship with the WA community.”

Sprint Lubricants carry a comprehensive range of products for transport, earthmoving, civil, mining, automotive, and industrial applications. They are also well positioned to serve the local agricultural industry.

“Agricultural machinery is unique in that it will get used for six months, then it will sit for six months,” explains Ashly. “You can’t use normal products, particularly in transmissions and hydraulics, you need something with particular additives in the oils to prevent corrosion…we will offer the correct product for the application of their machinery.

Engine oils, hydraulic fluids, gear oils, transmission fluids, cleaning products and more can be purchased in a range of sizes to suit any need, as well as specialty products such as non-flammable hydraulic fluid, and oils suited to high or low temperatures. And if you’re not sure what you need, you just need to ask – the desire to interact face-to-face with their customers is what prompted Sprint Lubricants to transition from a triple logistics warehouse system near Perth Airport to their new location.

“I wanted to grow the business and to do that, you need to meet your customers, give them an opportunity to come and speak with you, and pick up the product while they’re here,” explains Ashly.

“We offer more of a technical service, where we might find an issue that our products can improve, or even just help to cut back on the range of products a business has to carry.”

“I really like what we’re doing here — a small company looking after small and medium sized businesses,” said Ashly.

You can find Sprint Lubricants at Unit 1/19 Frigate Way Bullsbrook, or give them a call on 6373 2400, or email sales@sprintlubricants.com.au. You can also find them online at www.sprintlubricants.com.au.