Everlasting love

It’s a beautiful spring day heading out past the rolling hills of Gingin to the Country Heights estate, where Maddisun Hebbard lovingly tends to the flower beds of her fledgling business, Reef to River Florals.



Though Reef to River Florals is an emerging enterprise, its roots were planted many years ago – Maddi’s interest in plants and the natural environment began at a time when she was searching for direction.



“I’ve always wanted to have flowers,” said Maddi. “Straight out of school I was a little bit lost and didn’t really know what to do. I was working in hospitality and didn’t really see where to go further with that.



“One of my closest friends passed away in a car accident in 2020, and I just felt lost – like I had nothing really pushing me to go any further in life. To get myself out of it, I scrolled the TAFE website and basically picked something that looked like it might be fun, and ended up studying a Cert IV in Conservation and Land Management, and a Cert IV in Horticulture.



“I didn’t think I would go anywhere with it; I just wanted to have something to wake up every day to.”



Turning her passion into a tangible future took a leap forward early this year when Maddi and her partner secured the ideal setting for her floral ambitions.



“We bought this place in January, just to try and get a foot in the door. When we bought it, I thought it was perfect. The soil is good – sandy loam with a little bit of clay, but not a whole lot – and it has very high nutrient levels for growing flowers. Because I’m doing it spray-free and organic, I’ve also brought in some organic soils.



“The land is good, it’s a beautiful view and there’s always room for expansion.”



Rather than offering conventional arrangements, Maddi has a distinct aesthetic in mind – combining Australian natives with charming cottage favourites.



“I love natives, especially because I studied that aspect of it, but I think there’s a bit of a lack of florists in the area doing those cottage-style blooms as well – zinnias, cosmos and that really floral, spring look. I’m not doing roses, baby’s breath or the classics. I want to mix natives into that cottage-style look that’s really popular at the moment.



“I’m trying to grow everything I need to make a nice bouquet. I’ve got fillers, leafy greens and the more statement flowers.”



While her horticulture studies gave her a solid foundation, applying that knowledge has brought plenty of practical insights.



“I have purchased my native shrubs from local nurseries, and I grow all of my annuals from seed in a tiny greenhouse at my parents’ house, where we live at the moment.



“One of the biggest lessons was just listening to the seed packets. When they say the depth is a certain amount, actually listen to it! And research your starter soil – it can’t just be a bag of potting mix. You’ve got to add things to it to make it able to grow life.”



Much of Maddi’s learning has also come from the generous online community of growers sharing their knowledge and experience – something she hopes to pay forward as Reef to River Florals grows.



“Social media has helped me a lot – looking at other people’s micro flower farms and learning from what they post. That’s why I’m trying to push myself to post as well, because if I can teach someone something, I’ll be happy.”



Ultimately, Maddi hopes that sharing her journey will take some of the mystery out of growing flowers and encourage locals to give it a go themselves.



“I want people to realise they can just put seeds in the ground and grow them. It’s great for the environment and they’re there for the bees. I think people need to stop taking it so seriously and just do it. It’s not as hard as it seems.”



For Maddi, doing just that means plenty of hands-on time among the flower beds, with even the most routine jobs giving her the chance to enjoy what she is creating.



“At the moment I water everything by hand, but I honestly don’t mind. It’s peaceful. It’s a beautiful area to just stand for an hour and look around, and it means I get to keep an eye on everything and make sure there are no pests or problems before they get too bad.”



For now, those quiet hours tending the beds are all part of establishing a business that is still very much in its infancy – but one Maddi hopes will eventually become much more.



“I’ve only been doing this since May, so it’s very, very early days.



“I would love this to become my full-time enterprise. That’s the dream. It might take a couple of years to get there, but it’s definitely in the works.”



You can find Reef to River Florals bouquets at The Local Larder in Bindoon, and Taylors in the Valley in Middle Swan; and follow Maddi’s journey on Instagram @reeftoriver_florals.