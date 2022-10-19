South Midlands Polocrosse Club Hosted the WA Club Polocrosse Club Championships on 24 and 25 of September 2022. A Junior Challenge was developed due to the touring North West Plains Junior Side from New South Wales. The Junior A competition saw two WA Junior Sides, Elite Floats and WCS Concrete, play against North West Plains to try and take out the title of the Best Junior Side in WA for 2022.

The South Midlands Polocrosse Club were very proud to have four children selected within the two WA Junior Sides, Archie and Lacey Thomas, Sophie Miller and Tanaysha Thomas.

This was a nail biting competition, seeing all games on Sunday go down to the wire with the Elite Floats WA Team including Archie Thomas, Sophie Miller and Tanaysha Thomas running out winners over North West Plains. Archie Thomas stole the show and was named Best No. 1 Overall Champion Junior Player and won Champion Pony on his horse ‘Charming Girl’.

The Junior B and E competition saw a further 8 teams of mixed players to make even sides to assist with developing WA Junior Players. South Midlands player, Jasper Thomas was part of the Junior B winning team, with Xavier Thomas taking out Best No. 2 and Lachlan Miller winning the Champion Stock Horse on ‘Hightide’. South Midlands players Hamish Hall and Emilee Miller were part of the winning Junior E team.

The touring North West Plains Junior Side is currently being billeted out with Junior families over WA. Their next competition was at the Perth Royal Show where North West Plains took on a WA Junior side once with South Midlands Polocrosse Club being strongly represented by Archie Thomas, Sophie Miller and Tanaysha Thomas. A further Junior Competition will be contested at Perth Tournament on the 5-6 of October at Brigadoon prior to the North West Side returning home.