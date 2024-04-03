Bindoon booming with mountain bikers

The Easter long weekend saw the much anticipated opening of the Bindoon Mountain Bike Park – just in time for school holidays!

Since the official ribbon-cutting event held for sponsors and stakeholders on Wednesday, 27 March, the pristine gravel car park has been packed with city 4WD’s and SUV’s fully loaded with some very impressive mountain bikes.

Locals too have braved the steep tracks affording amazing views, as well as enjoyed the gentler walking trails. Bindoon resident Dawn Kay commented, “Went for a look yesterday to check it out. So many excited people!! I am a local but too unfit to ride it, and too old!! Spoke to some riders who were very impressed and really enjoyed their experience. Congratulations to Shire and designers. Great job!”

Experienced riders have rated the track as amongst the best in Perth, on par with Kalamunda Mountain Bike Park, the trails at Donnybrook, with many planning to visit on a regular basis.

Businesses in the town of Bindoon, as well as accommodation and farm gates throughout the shire are expected to experience increased demand as a result of the $1.7m investment made by the Shire of Chittering and backed by sponsors including the Chittering Tourist and Business Association, Chalice Mining, Easy Street Pty Ltd, Community Bank Bindoon, Tronox, WestCycle, Shawshack Farm, Haydon Agricultural Contractors, Caspin, Three Chillies Design and Chittering Mountain Bike Club Community Group.

The concept for a Mountain Bike track emerged back in 2015 when Main Roads confirmed that a heavy haulage route would be established as part of the Great Northern Highway upgrade, and that this new road would bypass the town of Bindoon, potentially decimating the town’s passing traffic for local businesses.

Shire of Chittering CEO at the time, Alan Sheridan, initiated a feasibility study into the potential of a Mountain Bike Park to bolster the community both socially and economically, which revealed excellent prospects.

The proposal moved forward with the purchase of a picturesque property from the Parkinson family and was championed by Shire Councillors, Economic Development Officer Euan Martin and current CEO Melinda Prinsloo.

“This is just a taste of what’s to come!” explained Ms Prinsloo, who is thrilled to see stage 1 reach completion. “Its a wonderful park, not just for tourists but for the whole community as well.”

The Shire is seeking funding support for stage 2 which will include an additional 11.5 km of trails and a pump track. (Word from weary bikers is that a shuttle would also be well received!) However many are satisfied with the challenge the trails offer so far, and feedback from riders has been unanimously positive.

“Once you get to the top it’s pure joy coming down whichever track you choose!” posted enthusiast Greg Thomson. “We are a little rusty but those hills will get us into shape in no time! Despite the car park being close to full, the area is large enough to make it feel like there’s only a few of you up there!”

It’s great to hear.