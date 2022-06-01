There is so much fabulous citrus available at the moment. It is an ideal time to enjoy it fresh, but also to preserve some for later.

Citrus skin contains as many, if not, more nutrients and vitamins than the actual part that we eat. Citrus peels are powerhouses and are often thrown in the bin, because of the belief that they cannot be composted (which is not true) and because they have a strong, sometimes unpleasant flavour. Marmalade makes good use of citrus peels, but if you have anywhere near the peels that my family has during winter, more uses need to be found. The coloured part of the rind has the flavour, the pith is generally tasteless and sometimes bitter, depending on the fruit. The coloured part has the flavonoids, and the pith (and seeds) contain pectin, both parts have some great health benefits.

Citrus Cordial

One way to use the whole fruit is to make a cordial. This cordial is full of flavour, utilizes the whole fruit (with all its benefits) and is much healthier than most on the market. Use any citrus combination, mandarin is great, as are orange and lemon. Cumquats are great to use here, too.

• Give the fruit and good wash, rubbing the surface with a cloth or scrubber to remove any chemicals on the skin.

• Put whole fruit into a large saucepan and put in just enough water to cover fruit.

• Boil for 1-2 hours, with the lid on, until skin on the fruit is very tender and allow to cool. If there are many seeds, it is an idea to remove some seeds before blending as they will be bitter.

• Use a stick blender, or food processor to turn the fruit (with the cooking water) into a fine pulp. Strain the pulp through a sieve to remove any lumps.

• Measure the volume of the pulp in a jug and add that same weight of sugar to the saucepan with the pulp. For example, if the pulp measures 2 L then add 2 kg of sugar.

• Bring the mixture back to a simmer and simmer for about 30 min, then add the same volume of apple cider vinegar, 2 L in this case.

• Bottle into sterilised bottles and enjoy diluted with plain or sparkling water. This is a strong cordial, so a 1:10s dilution is recommended.

Note: It is perfectly ok to omit the vinegar, citric or tartaric acid can be added instead.