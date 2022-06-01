It’s campfire season in the Northern Valleys and what better than to combine that with citrus and cake? I don’t expect this recipe is Masterchef-worthy by any stretch of the imagination, but I can vouch that it works – and is loads of fun to make. The more wacky the results the better!

Ingredients

6-10 large local oranges

Cake mix from a packet or homemade cake batter.

Method

Now, normally I like to make things from scratch, but camping is not one of those times. So if you want to keep things simple, use a cake mix from a packet. Mix the batter according to instructions and set aside.

Cut the tops off the oranges, making a large enough hole to scoop out all the pulp without damaging the skin. (Keep the lid too)

You can save the pulp to drink as juice, eat or cook with.

Fill the oranges about 3/4 full with the mixture, replace the lid, then carefully wrap with tin foil.

You can try burying them in the coals or place in a Dutch oven and bury that. (This worked best for us)

Check after about 20-30 minutes – the cake should be just popping nicely out the top!

Unwrap and eat with a spoon – when you’ve finished you can just throw the orange peel back into the fire!