Archie Thomas (14) and Sophie Miller (13), Muchea locals and junior members of South Midlands Polocrosse Club based at Sandown Park in Muchea, have been selected to represent Western Australia in the Junior Challenge, taking place in Narrabri NSW from 8 to 10 July 2022. They are two of six Western Australian Junior players travelling to the east to play at two tournaments on borrowed horses and accommodated by local polocrosse families.

Both Sophie and Archie come from families of successful Australian and Western Australian representation in the sport of Polocrosse. South Midlands Polocrosse Club’s history is littered with successful Western Australian representation from Junior through to Open levels, along with Australian honours. The foundations have been laid and role models are in place for Archie and Sophie and their fellow junior members of the South Midlands Polocrosse Club to strive for the very top of their sport.

Much of this success can be contributed to the founding members of the local Muchea based club. South Midlands Polocrosse Club is one of the oldest clubs in the Shire of Chittering, established in 1967. The founding members of the club cleared, fenced and built or provided all infrastructure at Sandown Park. South Midlands Polocrosse Club has leased Sandown Park from the Shire of Chittering for the last 51 years and has maintained the facility to the high standard that it is today, providing an equestrian hub for the surrounding community. This year the South Midlands Polocrosse Club will host the Western Australian State Championships in September, the biggest event on the WA Polocrosse season calendar.

South Midlands Polocrosse Club has established through generations and continues to be one of the most successful clubs in Australia and the world. The future continues to look bright with junior members like Archie and Sophie showing huge talent, following in their families’ footsteps. We wish Archie, Sophie and the rest of the Western Australian team the best of luck!