Winners – Northern Valleys Portraiture Prize

It was wonderful to receive so many colourful and creative entries to out inaugural Portraiture competition – thankyou to everyone who took the time to create a portrait! It’s evident many of you gave a great deal of thought to who inspired you, and some of you really captured the essence of these personalities in our community with your paintings and drawings.

The purpose of this competition was to encourage participation in art and get those pens and paintbrushes moving! Thus I would like to congratulate everyone who thought and created. To quote Georgia O’Keeffe, “To create one’s world in any of the arts takes courage .” So well done everyone for showing such courage and making some lovely artworks in the process.

There were a few works in particular that stood out for Kyra and myself and we would like to give several prizes and mentions.

There were a large number of entries in the 9-12 year old section and some fabulous pieces created! The subjects were varied and interesting and it was fascinating to see who this age group saw as their inspiration. I loved Bella’s drawing of a Mr Shane Wynn – such great character in the face! Likewise Aaron’s portrait of Mr Brian D from Wogan Hills RSL tells a big story with simple lines. Tayla and Cameron both showed great skill in their drawing practice as well as eye for detail in their portraits and I really enjoyed the renditions of Dr Spock and Damien Oliver by Max and Aidan respectively – what great characters described well with colour and visual clues.

It was lovely to see the Chittering Wildlife Carers captured doing their work, and it was Lilli’s lovely image of Ann Graham mid chuckle that stood out as a particularly clever piece of work – and we have chosen Lilli as this years winner. Bella and Aaron receive the runner up prizes.