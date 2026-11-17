The Lower Chittering Youth and Community Hub has reached an exciting milestone, with the prefabricated building delivered to site on Thursday, 29 October.



Work on the project began in 2024, with the new facility set to provide an accessible, welcoming space for local young people, families, and the wider community.



Shire of Chittering CEO Melinda Prinsloo said, “It’s fantastic to finally see the building on site. Seeing it arrive makes this project feel very real, and it’s especially pleasing to have local contractors working alongside us to help bring it to life. They’ve done a fantastic job, and there’s something really special about local people helping to create something for their own community.”



The project has also supported local businesses, with contractors sourced from within Chittering to complete all site preparation, plumbing, electrical, and landscaping for the project.



Once complete, the facility will feature a commercial kitchen, meeting room, and event space as well as a large, fenced outdoor area where children can play and families can gather, creating a greater sense of belonging in the community.



The hub represents Stage 1 of development at the site, with a focus on creating an easily accessible place for the Lower Chittering community to come together. The facility is expected to officially open in early 2027.



The project has been made possible through funding from the State Government’s Small Grants Program Election Commitments program, delivered by the Wheatbelt Development Commission, and major supporter Lotterywest.