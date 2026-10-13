From Muchea to New York…

… and now onto bookshelves as a published Australian author – local writer Nadine Browne has turned a long-held literary dream into reality.

Nadine, a prose writer, poet, and essayist, is the author of Gone Guru, a witty mystery that draws more than a little inspiration from her own remarkable journey from rural Australia to the literary world of New York City.



Her writing has previously appeared in Overland, The Massachusetts Review, and ABC Australia, while her talents also took her halfway around the world after she was selected for New York University’s prestigious Masters in Fiction program.



At NYU, Nadine received an MFA in fiction as a Starworks Fellow and worked on Gone Guru under the supervision of some formidable names in contemporary literature, including Jonathan Safran Foer and Joyce Carol Oates.



Fittingly, the novel itself follows an Australian writer who arrives in New York with big literary ambitions.



Noni Barlow is broke, jet-lagged, and alone, armed with little more than a dream and a manuscript. But when her literary idol Joyce Carol Oates tells her that Born Again memoirs are so “last year”, the big break she has been chasing suddenly begins to look like a big mistake.



Things get stranger when Noni’s new flatmate disappears after just one meeting. She soon discovers he is no ordinary missing person, but a transcendental meditation guru with a huge following and a million-dollar trust fund.



With the help of an octogenarian social worker and the sarcastic daughter of her Dominican landlady, Noni becomes caught up in the mystery of the disappearing guru – and begins to wonder whether the case might just provide the new plot she needs to save her writing career.



The parallels between author and character are deliberate. Like Noni, Nadine grew up in rural Australia, is a lapsed Born Again Christian and travelled to New York after winning an elite writing scholarship.



The novel also draws on people and experiences from Nadine’s time in the city, including a character inspired by renowned New York social worker Danny Kronenberg, with whom she shared a real-life friendship. Well-known writers including Joyce Carol Oates and Édouard Louis also make appearances.



Beneath the humour and mystery, Gone Guru takes a playful look at the creative writing industry and the sometimes unrealistic dreams surrounding literary success, while exploring the importance of friendship, relationships, and human connection.



For a writer whose own journey has taken her from the rural backblocks of Western Australia to one of New York’s leading creative writing programs, the publication of Gone Guru marks another impressive chapter.



Congratulations Nadine – Muchea can certainly be proud to call this published author one of its own.