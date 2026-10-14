Spring brings a celebration of local art

Art exhibitions are popping up everywhere around the region this month – must be the spring air!

On Saturday, the 2026 Gingin Art Exhibition, held as part of Palettes & Plates, drew a crowd to view a diverse range of works, many by local artists, with a People’s Choice Award getting everyone involved.

The beautiful Goshawk by Brian Plank, pictured above, was a standout for me, and clearly for others too, as it picked up a prize – among the other winners listed below.

My overall favourite and personal nomination, an abstract painting by Shabbi Phelps, went unawarded this time – reminding me of a wonderful quote by painter Claude Monet:

“Everyone discusses my art and pretends to understand, as if it were necessary to understand, when it is simply necessary to love.”

Organisers Gingin CRC would like to extend a big thank you to their generous sponsors: The Treasure Trove at Gingin, Nutrien Harcourts WA – Adam Shields Realty, WCS Concrete, Image Resources and the Shire of Gingin.

Congratulations to all the exhibitors and the 2026 award winners!

Award winners

Painting: The Mighty Bull Banksia – Margaret Bradford-Seeley

The Mighty Bull Banksia – Margaret Bradford-Seeley Drawing: On the Fringes – Trudi Biocich

On the Fringes – Trudi Biocich Photography & Digital Art: The Real Voices of Gingin – Gemma Hickey

The Real Voices of Gingin – Gemma Hickey Sculpture/3D: Goshawk – Brian Plank

Goshawk – Brian Plank Depiction of Gingin: Come Fly with Me Over Gingin – Toni-Lynn Avis

Come Fly with Me Over Gingin – Toni-Lynn Avis Local Resident: Bruce – Ian Fewster

Bruce – Ian Fewster People’s Choice: Gingin in Motion Through Time – Bree Gavranic

Highly Commended

Windswept Memories – Jo McDonald (Drawing)

Arid Dancer-Senna, Tom Price – Jennifer Chester (Painting)

Karrak: Crowned Sentinel on Yued Boodja – Gemma Hickey (Photography & Digital Art)

Reflective Mood – Robert Brodie-Hall (Sculpture/3D)

Next up is the 2026 Community Art Exhibition – Common Ground, hosted by Gardiner Street Arts Collective in Moora.

Common Ground celebrates the stories, people and places that connect us – and if you were planning to enter, the competition closes this Friday, 16 October.

And don’t forget the Opening Night Sundowner on Friday, 23 October, from 6 pm at Gardiner Street Arts Collective, 97 Gardiner Street, Moora.

All artworks will be available to purchase, and the exhibition will remain open until 19 November 2026.