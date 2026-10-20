Who let the dogs sing? Tom Curtain is training a canine choir for his national tour 

Who let the dogs sing? Tom Curtain is training a canine choir...

Golden Guitar winner Tom Curtain is taking his award-winning outback show across five states – with an unlikely canine choir in training.

While the country music singer should be the star of the Country Boys, Cowgirls & Horses Tour , he’s battling for the spotlight with horses, goats and dogs.

“This year we have a sausage dog who wants to round up goats and a working dog who wants to sing,” said Curtain.

The choir’s unlikely lead singer is Dotty, a black working dog who howls at the same point every time Tom performs Roper River – right on the bridge of the song and now the rest of the dogs are joining in.

“When she howls, all the other dogs hear her,” Tom said.

“So I’m trying to get them all lined up in a choir, sitting on drums, and train them to howl at the right time.”

“It’s a new feature of the show that is proving a hit with audiences.”

The national tour, in its 11th year, combines country music, horse and working dog training demonstrations, as well as goats and features songs from Tom’s ARIA No. 1 album Here’s To You and his latest single Country Boys, Cowgirls and Horses, with fellow Australian musicians joining him along the way.

“With so many animals involved, the performances rarely go exactly to plan and that’s the fun of it as people love the authenticity of it.”

“We’ve got a rough template, but a lot of the time, it just goes off script,” Tom said. “It’s always evolving depending on who we’ve got in our team, what their capabilities are, where the horses and the working dogs are at.”

Another unlikely performer is Gilbert, an adopted sausage dog now learning to round up goats.

Initially sceptical about having a dachshund in a working dog team, Tom has since watched Gilbert find his place, although keeping his attention can be hard.

“He loves to be involved, but he’s so cunning that if he can smell food in the crowd, he’ll just shoot out and try to get some so he has got a few things to learn,” Tom said.

An official Dolly’s Dream Ambassador, Tom is also using the tour to raise awareness of the organisation’s anti-bullying message while bringing family-friendly entertainment to regional communities.

Tom will be touring Western Australia, Northern Territory, South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria.

WA TOUR DATES