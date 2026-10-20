Cuts, burns, and grazes: Caring for minor wounds



Cuts, grazes, blisters and minor burns are a normal, but painful, part of life. Many simple wounds can be managed at home. Knowing how to care for them properly can improve healing and prevent infections. Knowing when a wound requires a doctor’s attention is also important.



For any wound, the first aim should be to stop or slow bleeding. Minor wounds may stop bleeding on their own; some wounds may require the application of firm, direct pressure to staunch the bleeding. Any wound that won’t stop bleeding requires urgent medical attention.



Skin naturally forms a protective barrier that prevents bacteria from getting in and causing infections. Wounds need to be cleaned to prevent infection and promote healing. Clean running water will usually do the trick.



Once a wound has stopped bleeding and is clean, you may wish to apply an antiseptic; however, antiseptics aren’t routinely required for simple wounds. Antiseptics can help prevent infection, but they may also irritate a wound or slow healing. It is often recommended to use them only at the start of treating an acute wound. If you are unsure about when to use an antiseptic, ask your local pharmacist.



All burns should be cooled as soon as possible by running them under cool tap water for at least 20 minutes. Do not pop any blisters that form after a burn. Burns that cover a large area, chemical burns, and severe burns should be seen by a medical professional as soon as possible.

Wounds will often require a dressing to promote healing. Dressings provide an optimal environment for the wound to heal by keeping infections out, absorbing excess moisture, and preventing friction and contamination. Keep in mind the size of the area that needs to be covered. Some areas of the body might require specially shaped or cut-to-shape bandages. Burns should be covered with a loose-fitting dressing.



Plasters and island dressings can be changed daily, but often can stay in place for three days if they remain clean and dry. Wounds that produce a lot of moisture or continue to bleed may need to be dressed more frequently. More advanced dressings may provide moist wound-healing conditions, absorb excess discharge from the wound, or provide an antiseptic. When the skin has been cut, a butterfly dressing can be used to hold the skin together like a stitch would. When changing dressings, it is a good idea to check for signs of infection.



Signs of infection may include redness that surrounds or extends away from the wound over time, swelling, pus or unpleasant odours, heat in the wound, or the presence of fever in the person themselves. If a wound shows signs of infection, you should seek medical attention. If you aren’t sure when your latest tetanus vaccination was, it is important to check with your doctor whether a booster is necessary.



Pain relief can make dealing with simple wounds much more manageable. Paracetamol and anti-inflammatory medicines are common household items that may help with pain. Check with your pharmacist or doctor if you’re unsure.



Stay safe. All the best from the team at Gingin Pharmacy.