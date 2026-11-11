Helping young birds this spring

With bird breeding season in full swing, local wildlife carers are reminding residents that not every young bird found on the ground needs rescuing.



Wildlife carers are currently experiencing a busy period of bird intakes and are encouraging the community to understand the difference between nestlings and fledglings, and when intervention is necessary.



Nestlings are newly hatched baby birds that are sparsely feathered or covered in soft down. They are unable to fly and remain completely dependent on their parents. Adult birds may be nearby but reluctant to approach while people are watching.



Fledglings are older young birds that are usually fully feathered but have not yet mastered flying. They may be seen sitting or hopping on the ground, calling loudly, or moving through shrubs and low branches.



This is often completely normal behaviour. Their parents are usually nearby, feeding them and encouraging them to develop the skills they need to survive.



When should you intervene?

Finding a fledgling on the ground does not necessarily mean it needs rescuing. Unless the bird is in immediate danger, the best approach is generally to leave it alone and observe from a distance.



If the bird is in a dangerous location, such as a road, it can be carefully moved to a nearby low branch or dense shrub, keeping it as close as possible to where it was found. Keep pets and people away to allow the parents to return.



If a nest has been destroyed, a small, open-topped container may be used as a temporary replacement nest, positioned securely off the ground near the original location.



Contrary to popular belief, parent birds will not reject their young simply because they have been touched by humans.



When does a bird need help?

Wildlife carers should be contacted if a young bird:

Has an obvious injury, bleeding, drooping wing, or suspected fracture.

Is cold, weak, collapsed, or unable to sit upright.

Has been caught or attacked by a cat, dog, or other animal.

Is a nestling that cannot be safely returned to its nest or reunited with its parents.

Is found alongside deceased siblings or nestmates, raising concerns about the parents’ welfare.

Cat attacks are particularly concerning, as even tiny puncture wounds can cause life-threatening infections. Any bird caught by a cat requires professional assessment, even if it appears unharmed.

Don’t feed first

One of the most common mistakes people make when trying to help young birds is offering food or water. Bread, milk, seed, and mince can be harmful, as different bird species have very specific dietary requirements. Incorrect feeding or watering can also cause aspiration, where food or liquid enters the bird’s airway.



If a bird genuinely needs rescuing, keep it warm, quiet, and safely contained while seeking advice from a wildlife rescue organisation. Warmth and safety are the immediate priorities, rather than feeding.



Wildlife carers emphasise that the best outcome for young birds is to be raised by their own parents. While people naturally want to help, intervening too early can sometimes do more harm than good.



If you are unsure whether a young bird needs assistance, contact local wildlife carers on 0498 883 643 for advice.