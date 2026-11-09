Just one Moore

On the grassy banks of the Moore River, a family tradition of hospitality has come full circle at the Moore River Brewing Company in Caraban.

Almost 150 years after Neil King’s great, great grandfather Daniel King welcomed weary stockmen to the Old Junction Hotel on Gingin Brook Road, Neil and his wife Cindy have created a bustling social hub to relax, revive and take refreshment – albeit on a larger more modern scale.



“This property has been in the King family since 1862,” explains Cindy. “But as families grew, not everyone could remain on the same parcel of land. Neil’s family eventually moved across to York, where they became involved in farming and the shearing industry.”



“I met Neil when we were young, and every summer we would come across to the old holiday house here on the river with our young family. Neil can tell you everything about this river and the surrounding area.”



Just a few years ago the opportunity to purchase the property from Neil’s father saw them up stumps and make the 40-acre block their home – and livelihood.



“When we started Moore River Brewing Co, we wanted to create something that reflected the natural beauty of the surroundings, while respecting the history of the property. It was about getting that balance right and creating something that felt like us,” explain Neil and Cindy.



An impressive stainless-steel brewhouse sits at the heart of the new operation, the pristine shiny tanks complementing the cosy rustic style of the huge establishment which pays homage to the stock route past with saddles, reclaimed steel chandeliers and even an antique shearing head in the new shearing shed-function centre.



While the Old Junction Hotel was a watering hole and resting place for stockmen, Moore River Brewing often sees its customers arrive via the waterway, with kayakers frequently making a day trip of the visit and locals and holiday-makers from Guilderton travelling by tinny for a hearty meal and a few pints. The peaceful river teeming with birdlife offers a wonderful way to while away the day.



“The property, its peacefulness and its natural environment we wish to preserve,” says Neil and Cindy.



No strangers to hospitality or small business, the couple employ 8 permanent staff (more over summer) including an experienced brewer who has developed the brews to their taste. Neil’s favourite, the Pale Ale and Cindy’s Spicy Boi Ginger Beer.



A spin off from the brewing is the Coral Coast Distillery, making a vodka, and four varieties of gins currently – all with a nod to local botanicals and produce.



There’s a botanical gin named Wilbinga Botanical, Orange Gin (made using oranges from the Moore River region), a classic Dry Gin, and Coral Bloom — which is made with raspberries forward, and a mixed variety of berries. All are available to taste and buy by the bottle at the brewery.



In step with the country theme, a line-up of musicians including local regular gigs by Annie Johnson, Rozzi Smith, Bootleg Brothers, John Evans, Neil Adams, and more keep the brewery rocking every weekend.



Moore River Brewery is able to take bookings for a variety of celebrations, including weddings.



“The Brewery brings a feel like you are hosting in your own backyard,” says Cindy.



“With the range of Moore River Brewery beers on tap, Coral Coast Distillery cocktail sips and delicious mouth-watering steak sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, and more on the menu, coupled with the gorgeous Moore River beckoning behind, it’s one spectacular house party — and the hosts come with the package.



Moore River Brewing Co is open Thursday – Sunday for lunch and dinner and open 7 days a week all school holidays. Check the website for times, menu and what’s on. www.mooreriverbrewing.au.



For function enquiries call Cindy on 0475905725 or email info@mooreriverbrewing.com.au