Spaghetti con Aglio e Olio
In just 20 minutes, you’ll feel like you’re in Sicily. This classic Aglio e Olio is fresh, quick, and simple, yet packed with intense Italian flavours. Golden garlic, fragrant olive oil, a hint of chilli, and fresh parsley come together in a beautifully simple pasta that proves the best dishes need only a handful of ingredients.
From Cugini in Cucina, the cookbook I co-authored with my cousin, Caterina Di Franco.
Serves 4 as a starter or main course. Preparation time 10 minutes, cooking time 10 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 cup olive oil
- 2 full heads fresh garlic, roughly chopped
- 1–2 fresh chillies, sliced (optional)
- 1 fresh ripe tomato, diced
- 1 cup fresh Italian parsley, chopped
- 1 ½ tsp cooking salt (for the sauce)
- 500 g spaghetti, fettuccini, or tagliatelle
- Parmesan cheese, grated (for serving)
Method
- Put a large pot of salted water (1 tbsp of cooking salt) on to boil for cooking the spaghetti (as per packet instructions).
- While cooking the spaghetti, get working on the aglio e olio sauce.
- Heat the oil in a large frypan.
- Add the garlic and chilli and lightly sauté for 2–3 minutes on a low heat, making sure not to burn the garlic.
- On a medium heat, add the tomato and salt, and sauté for a further 1 minute.
- Finally, add the parsley, and sauté for a further 2 minutes.
- Take off the heat and set aside, leaving the sauce in the frypan until the spaghetti is cooked.
- Once the spaghetti is cooked, drain well, reserving ½ cup of pasta water.
- Return the frypan to the stove and gently reheat the sauce for 2–3 minutes.
- Add the drained spaghetti to the pan and toss well to coat. Gradually add a little of the reserved pasta water, tossing as you go, until the sauce lightly coats the spaghetti and everything comes together beautifully.
To Serve
Serve immediately on individual plates, topped with a sprinkle of freshly grated parmesan cheese.