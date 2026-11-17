Spaghetti con Aglio e Olio



In just 20 minutes, you’ll feel like you’re in Sicily. This classic Aglio e Olio is fresh, quick, and simple, yet packed with intense Italian flavours. Golden garlic, fragrant olive oil, a hint of chilli, and fresh parsley come together in a beautifully simple pasta that proves the best dishes need only a handful of ingredients.



From Cugini in Cucina, the cookbook I co-authored with my cousin, Caterina Di Franco.



Serves 4 as a starter or main course. Preparation time 10 minutes, cooking time 10 minutes.



Ingredients