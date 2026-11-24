Bindoon is known for citrus, of which mainly oranges and mandarins are sought. Other citrus varieties, which are generally not simply peeled and eaten, are growing all over the region. Cumquats, limes, and lemons are all in abundance.



Cumquats are delicious but difficult to pick due to sharp spikes on the trees and their small size. Lemons are versatile and widely used, while limes are more interesting and can be used to make lime cordial, lime curd, as well as drinks and sweets.



Double-fermented lime pickles are a fabulous savoury option but do take some time to make. They require two stages of fermentation, the first lasting four weeks and the second an additional two or more weeks. Fermentation softens the lime skins, making them more palatable.



This recipe calls for asafoetida powder, which, while not essential, adds to the flavour in a way that is unexpected to the uninitiated. It can be found in most Indian shops, along with ground fenugreek, which is also called methi powder.

No special equipment is required, just time and patience.



Ingredients – Stage One

1 kg limes

4 tablespoons non-iodised sea salt

3 tablespoons ground turmeric

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Cut the limes into small pieces and place them in a large, wide-mouthed jar with the turmeric, salt and vinegar. Mix well, including all the juice from the limes.



Put the lid on the jar and shake every few days. Keep out of direct sunlight and continue for four weeks. Loosen the lid to release any gases each time the jar is shaken.

Ingredients – Stage Two

½ cup mustard seeds (yellow are milder, while brown have more heat)

1 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon asafoetida powder

¼ cup ground fenugreek

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

After four weeks, empty the contents of the jar containing the fermented limes into a large, very clean bowl.



Heat the mustard seeds in a dry frying pan until they start to pop, then add them to the bowl along with the olive oil, asafoetida powder, ground fenugreek and cayenne pepper.



Mix everything together well, return to the wide-mouthed jar and ferment for another two or more weeks.



To help prevent contamination, transfer the lime pickle into smaller, sterilised jars and store in the fridge to maintain freshness.



Enjoy these lime pickles with curries or any dish that would be enhanced by a salty, sour, spicy accompaniment.



If you are not convinced how good these pickles are, come and ask for a taste at The Local Larder, where jars are also available for sale.