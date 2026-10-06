Potato, potato, potato

Aardappelen, Pomme de terre, Kartoffel
Dutch, French and German. These are the official languages of Belgium, the country of focus for the Country Women’s Association of Western Australia (CWA of WA) in 2026. Each year the CWA chooses a country of focus to study for the purpose of learning more about the world around us in order to build cultural awareness and educate members.
Members of the CWA Bindoon Belles have been discovering a range of fascinating facts about Belgium. The country is renowned for producing approximately 1,500 varieties of beer. While Stella Artois enjoys worldwide recognition, locally brewed pilsner remains the preferred choice among many Belgians. Tintin, the famous comic book character; Manneken Pis, the well-known statue of a small boy urinating; and the fictional detective Hercule Poirot are a few of the interesting things to come out of Belgium.
Potatoes have played an important role in Belgian history for centuries. Introduced by Spanish explorers in the late 16th century, they became a staple food during the 18th century. By the 1800s, Belgium had become Europe’s largest exporter of potatoes. Today, frites remain one of the nation’s most popular foods.
The word patat can refer to a raw, boiled, or fried potato, depending on the region. While frites are enjoyed throughout the country, another much-loved potato dish is potato and cheese croquettes. This popular specialty offers a delicious alternative and showcases Belgium’s enduring appreciation for the humble potato.
Below is recipe for potato and cheese croquettes that I adapted through trial and error. I like to add raw onion because I enjoy the flavour, but you can fry it if you prefer. I hope you enjoy this indulgence as much as my family did!
Ingredients
- 1 kg potatoes, peeled and chopped (floury varieties like Russet or Desiree work best)
- 1 finely diced onion
- 3 egg yolks
- Plain flour for dusting
- 1/2 cup grated cheddar or tasty cheese
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 3 beaten egg whites
- Panko breadcrumbs
- Vegetable or canola oil for shallow or deep frying
- Method
- Boil and Mash: Boil, steam, or microwave the potatoes until completely tender, then drain and mash well.
- Mix: Stir in the egg yolks, diced onion and grated cheeses along with salt and pepper. Mix until well combined, then cover and refrigerate until firm.
- Shape: Using floured hands, shape heaped tablespoons of the potato mixture into small logs or flat finger shapes. Roll in flour, dip into the beaten egg whites, then roll evenly in the breadcrumbs. Rest in the freezer for 15 minutes to help them hold their shape during cooking.
- Fry: Heat oil in a large heavy-based frying pan or saucepan (about 1 cm deep for shallow-frying or deeper for deep-frying) to 170–180°C. Cook the croquettes in batches for 3 to 4 minutes, turning gently until golden brown on all sides.
- Drain: Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on absorbent paper before serving hot.