Potato, potato, potato

Aardappelen, Pomme de terre, Kartoffel



Dutch, French and German. These are the official languages of Belgium, the country of focus for the Country Women’s Association of Western Australia (CWA of WA) in 2026. Each year the CWA chooses a country of focus to study for the purpose of learning more about the world around us in order to build cultural awareness and educate members.



Members of the CWA Bindoon Belles have been discovering a range of fascinating facts about Belgium. The country is renowned for producing approximately 1,500 varieties of beer. While Stella Artois enjoys worldwide recognition, locally brewed pilsner remains the preferred choice among many Belgians. Tintin, the famous comic book character; Manneken Pis, the well-known statue of a small boy urinating; and the fictional detective Hercule Poirot are a few of the interesting things to come out of Belgium.



Potatoes have played an important role in Belgian history for centuries. Introduced by Spanish explorers in the late 16th century, they became a staple food during the 18th century. By the 1800s, Belgium had become Europe’s largest exporter of potatoes. Today, frites remain one of the nation’s most popular foods.



The word patat can refer to a raw, boiled, or fried potato, depending on the region. While frites are enjoyed throughout the country, another much-loved potato dish is potato and cheese croquettes. This popular specialty offers a delicious alternative and showcases Belgium’s enduring appreciation for the humble potato.



Below is recipe for potato and cheese croquettes that I adapted through trial and error. I like to add raw onion because I enjoy the flavour, but you can fry it if you prefer. I hope you enjoy this indulgence as much as my family did!



Ingredients

1 kg potatoes, peeled and chopped (floury varieties like Russet or Desiree work best)

1 finely diced onion

3 egg yolks

Plain flour for dusting

1/2 cup grated cheddar or tasty cheese

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

3 beaten egg whites

Panko breadcrumbs

Vegetable or canola oil for shallow or deep frying



Method