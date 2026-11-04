A Place for Everyone at Bindoon Library

It’s Pride Month here at the Bindoon Library this November and as well as showcasing our range of LGBTQIA+ titles for you to explore, we’re also sharing some infographics on our socials. These will explain some of the more common phrases and terminology used during Pride that you might have seen but not understood.

Most places around the world celebrate Pride in June, which is the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. In Australia, June is the officially recognized month for Pride, but most of our events are held in the summer months. Sydney’s Mardi Gras is held in March; Tasmania holds TasPride in February; and here in WA, we’ve been holding Pride events in November since 1989 when we protested antidiscrimination laws.

So, why does the library hold a Pride theme month? Because representation matters. Besides the benefits of reducing stigma and stereotypes through education and discussion, for many queer people (myself, included), seeing yourself represented in media, books, movies, and more brings a sense of belonging that can sadly be missing from their lives. Having validation that there are others like them, that they are normal, that they aren’t alone is vital, especially for LGBTQIA+ youth.

Did you know that if a LGBTQIA+ youth has even one accepting adult in their life, it reduces their risk of suicide by 40%? Sadly, for many, that adult might not be someone in their family. Will seeing a Pride display at the library, or a post on Instagram, or a library officer wearing pronoun pins replace a close adult? No, of course not. But if it helps even one scared kid feel less alone and more accepted, then it’s worth it.

So, if you see one of the infographics this month and want to know more, just reach out as I’m always happy to share my sources and help you do a deeper dive into the topic. The Bindoon Library is a safe, welcoming place for all, and we’re always happy to help you learn more about any subject.

Handy resources:

Minus 18: champions for LGBTQIA+ youth https://www.minus18.org.au/

QLife: Free and anonymous peer support and referrals https://qlife.org.au/

Reach Out: Culturally diverse LGBTQIA+ support https://au.reachout.com/

Queer Scan: List of LGBTQIA+ safe service providers https://queerscan.com.au/

Rainbow Families: Support for families https://www.rainbowfamilies.com.au/