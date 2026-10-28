Call to delay grain dust limits amid farmer confusion

Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Food Lachlan Hunter MP has demanded the Cook Labor Government delay new grain dust and phosphine exposure limits, following survey results exposing widespread confusion among WA farmers. A national Grain Producers Australia survey of nearly 500 respondents found:

99% of WA respondents do not know how to measure grain dust exposure.

99% do not know how to manage the new limits.

95% are concerned about their ability to comply.

94% do not know where to find further information.

Mr Hunter said the findings exposed a staggering failure by the Cook Labor Government to communicate with and support grain growers.

“Western Australian farmers feed the nation, generate billions in exports and keep regional communities strong, yet Labor continues to treat them as an afterthought,” Mr Hunter said.

“When 99 per cent of surveyed growers don’t know how to comply with new regulations just weeks before they take effect, that’s not a failure of farmers. It’s a failure of government.

“Labor has had two years to prepare industry, yet growers are heading into harvest without the information, equipment or practical guidance they need. You cannot regulate what farmers cannot reasonably measure.”

From 1 December, grain dust exposure limits will fall from 4.0 mg/m³ to 1.5 mg/m³ during WA’s peak harvest period. Mr Hunter said even SafeFarms WA had warned the Government about the timing and called for a delay.

“Minister McGurk says WorkSafe has been running an education campaign since August. These survey results show just how badly that campaign has failed.

“Farmers are already managing rising costs, labour shortages and seasonal uncertainty. The last thing they need is major regulatory changes dumped on them without a practical pathway to comply.”

With Victoria proposing a three-year deferral and South Australia delaying its phosphine changes, Mr Hunter called on WA to defer both limits for three years.

“Other states are listening to farmers. Why isn’t Western Australia?

“Nobody is arguing against safer workplaces. But farmers deserve practical rules, genuine consultation and enough time to adapt.

“Labor has had two years to get this right and the results speak for themselves. Delay the changes, work with industry and stop treating farmers like an afterthought.”