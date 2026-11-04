Frocking up for ovarian cancer

A sea of colourful frocks filled St Ildephonsus Dining Hall in New Norcia on Friday 16 October, as community members gathered for a special luncheon in support of ovarian cancer awareness and research, raising an impressive $8,000 for Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation.

Organised by Suzanne Woods, Elise Woods, and New Norcia Social, the event featured lunch, raffles, and a fundraising auction, while shining a light on ovarian cancer and the importance of recognising its often-subtle symptoms.



For Suzanne, the event was inspired by the devastating loss of a close friend to ovarian cancer late last year.



“This time last year, I sent a message to a friend of mine. It was a happy birthday message. I didn’t know then that that was the last time I’d get to do that,” she said.



“In early November 2025, she was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer. And on the 18th of December she died.”

Her friend’s rapid decline, before she could even begin treatment, prompted Suzanne to do something to help raise awareness and support further research.



“If in 2025 this can happen, somebody can have a diagnosis and not even get to the point of getting treatment because they were so unwell, then we’ve got to do whatever we can to push the research, the treatments,” she said.



Guest speaker Jo Haythornthwaite, a former Shire President from Quairading, shared her own experience of living with stage four ovarian cancer, having been diagnosed in February 2025.



“December 2024, I had not a problem in the world,” said Jo. “Christmas was beautiful and I felt well. In early January 2025, I started to feel a little bit tired, but didn’t think that was unusual — all I had was a bit of fatigue and a bit of lower back ache.”



Following her diagnosis, Jo underwent chemotherapy and major surgery, initially achieving no evidence of disease before learning earlier this year that the cancer had returned.



Despite the challenges of ongoing treatment, she spoke with remarkable positivity about her experience and the perspective it had given her.



“I would say that for me, apart from the obvious negative of getting cancer in the first place, the last 20 months have provided me with far more positives than negatives.”



She recalled her first visit to the chemotherapy ward at the age of 61, when she initially felt she was too young to be there.



“Within about two minutes, my whole mindset changed. I was one of the oldies, and there were all these people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s,” she said.



“I’ve lived the life these people in their 20s and 30s haven’t had the chance to do yet.”



Jo urged those attending to pay attention to changes in their bodies and seek medical advice if something didn’t feel right.



“If you’ve got any symptoms that don’t feel quite right, please go to your doctor. If they attempt to fix the problem and it’s still not right three weeks later, please go back again and again and again. I cannot emphasise how important that is.”



Fundraising on the day included raffles and an auction featuring a two-night escape to Rottnest Island and a bespoke painting, An Ode to Living, generously donated by local artist Nyree Jane Taylor.



Nyree described her Ode paintings as a reflection on life’s vulnerability, resilience, connections and the beauty that exists alongside uncertainty.



“For me, these paintings are an ode to life itself – to the courage to keep making marks, to keep showing up, and to embrace the extraordinary privilege of being here,” she said.



While fundraising was an important task for the day, for Suzette was equally passionate about raising awareness.



“I just want to make sure that we all go away knowing ten times more about ovarian cancer than when we walked in, and can be advocates going forward,” she said.



“My focus is on making sure that you know what the symptoms are and can to talk to your GP, just in case they dismiss something that you say and you think, ‘Hmm, I don’t know, maybe that’s really not how my body normally runs.’”



The organisers extended their sincere thanks to the many businesses and individuals who generously supported the event, including Button Up Boutique in East Victoria Park, Nicky Brennan of Rustic Rural Life, Mel Marshall Styling, Carrah Wildflower Walks, Funk Brewshed, Bloom Hustle, the Nixon family, Emdavale Farms, Elise Woods Consulting, Anspach AG, The Little Country Store and the New Norcia Benedictine Community. Special thanks also went to Derwent Executive Search for sponsoring the Rottnest Island accommodation auction prize, and local artist Nyree Taylor for donating her beautiful painting.