A much-anticipated extension to the Bullsbrook Museum, one that incorporates large display items including vintage machinery, is nearly ready to be unveiled thanks to the hard work of its dedicated volunteers.

The extension will complement existing displays in the hall on Turner Road, West Bullsbrook with plans for a self-guided tour utilising QR code technology, an observation window and interactive exhibits.

In the meantime, the existing Museum is open 10 am to 2 pm Sundays and by appointment. The exhibits are changed regularly so if it’s been a while since you popped in it’s well worth another look! Vintage fashion, military history, Indigenous displays and detailed stories of the area’s founding families are just some of the pieces on offer, and with a great nature playground onsite it’s a great family outing.



The Bullsbrook Museum group are keen to find more volunteers so this valuable resource can be made available more often. If you are interested or would like more information please, email bullsbrookmuseum@gmail.com or phone Sandy on 0438 948 538.

Keep an eye out for an opening date via their Facebook page @BullsbrookMuseum and in future Northern Valleys News issues.