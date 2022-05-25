This recipe is the official Bee Industry Council of Western Australia recipe for those keen bakers wishing to submit an entry into their Honey Cake Recipe competition as part of The Great Cake Off for Honey Month!

INGREDIENTS

250 g clear WA honey

225 g unsalted butter

100 g light brown sugar

3 eggs, beaten

300 g self-raising flour, triple sifted

METHOD

Preheat oven to 140 degrees Celsius.

Line a 23 cm springform cake tin with baking paper.

Combine honey, butter and brown sugar in a saucepan and simmer on low heat for two minutes.

Whisk to combine ingredients together and allow to cool completely.

Add beaten eggs to cooled butter, honey and sugar mixture, whisking as you go.

Gently fold in the flour until you have a smooth runny batter.

Pour into prepared cake tin and bake for 55 minutes and allow to cool before serving.

Honey Cinnamon Icing

INGREDIENTS

1 1/4 cups of icing sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 tablespoon honey

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

In a medium bowl, using an electric mixer beat icing sugar, unsalted butter, honey and ground cinnamon until smooth, approximately 4-5 minutes.