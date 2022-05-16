One of our favourite recipes and one that makes the most of the abundance of citrus produce in season in the region!

Ingredients 250 g whole mandarins 85 g butter, melted 100 ml flavourless vegetable oil 3 eggs 1 1/3 cups caster sugar 200 g plain flour 1 tbsp baking powder

Method

Preheat oven to 180C.

Wash the mandarins and add the whole mandarins to a small saucepan of water and bring to the boil. Allow mandarins to boil for 30 minutes and then drain and cool until cool enough to touch.

Cut the mandarins in half and remove pips. Puree mandarins (skin still on) in the food processor.

Add the butter, oil, eggs, sugar to the mandarin puree and mix well. Add flour and baking powder and process until just mixed.

Pour the batter into a greased and lined cake tin. I used a large loaf tin.

Bake in the oven for 50 mins (this may vary depending on the juiciness of the fruit so check at 40 mins) until a skewer comes out clean.