Stronger together: Chittering combines tourism and business associations 

The synergy between the Chittering Tourist Association and Chittering Chamber of Commerce has long been a point of discussion between the two groups who collectively represent a sizeable segment of small-to-medium enterprises operating in the region.

The group, now known as the Chittering Tourist and Business Association (CTBA) is firmly focused on supporting economic growth in the Shire of Chittering and surrounds by providing business support, networking opportunities and strategic discussion for businesses providing services for the local community as well as those specifically offering services to visitors of the region. “All tourism operators are also businesses, and all businesses in the region are affected in some way by the flow of tourists and travellers through the area,” says Colleen Osborn, CTBA president. “ I am excited by the potential of the combined experience, knowledge and resources we now have within the new organisation for supporting the growth of Chittering we expect in the near future.”

The CTA was incorporated in 1985, and has a long history of supporting tourism locally, including the development of the current ‘hi’ Chittering branding, the annual published guide and map showcasing the attractions of Chittering, as well as the much-loved SpringFest festival, which hosts and promotes events throughout September.

The CCC was established in 2011 and has created a valuable business network, collaborating with regional business organisations such as RCCIWA, Wheatbelt Business Network and West Midlands Group and over the years has hosted a diverse array of speakers, workshops and informative events.

“There is a wealth of experience the two former groups bring to the new organisation,” said Colleen, also acknowledging all those who have served the two organisations over the combined 50 years – “Their contribution to Chittering continues to reap rewards.”

Past and present members of both groups, as well as anyone involved in business or tourism in the region is invited to come along to the annual Christmas party to be held at the Stone Cottage, Bindoon on Thursday 14 December 2023 at 5pm. RSVP here

BYO drinks and a plate of food which reflects your business – Click here for ideas from last year!