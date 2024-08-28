Badgingarra apprentice wins rising star award

The second-year apprentice from Capricorn Member business Badgingarra (Badgy) Motors in Badgingarra, has won the competitive award, which recognises and rewards outstanding apprentices in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Selected from a talented field of more than 300 apprentice nominations from Capricorn Member businesses, Megan Toia’s passion for the industry, her love of learning and her constant pursuit of excellence impressed the multiple rounds of judges.

Megan’s boss, Harry Burgess, was glowing in his praise for this highly motivated and enthusiastic second year apprentice.

“Megan is a great asset to my business. She applies pressure to herself to complete her tasks to the highest standards and she is very thorough. She is a fast learner who follows instructions, can work independently and takes constructive advice well,” Harry stated.

Megan grew up in the wheat and sheep farming community of Moora (population 1,755), where she still lives. This means that she has a 60 kilometre drive to and from the workshop in Badgingarra (population 173) each day. It also means that completing her block release TAFE studies in South Perth requires a frequent two-hour drive from home.

“Coming from a small rural town, there weren’t many apprenticeship opportunities, especially for women. After working in a recycling centre that offered me no long-term career prospects, I saw an advertisement for an apprentice at Badgingarra Motors.”

“As I have always loved cars and learning about how they worked, while also loving problem solving and getting my hands dirty, this apprenticeship has proven to be perfect for me.”

“Harry has been very patient, he has walked me though all of the mistakes that I have made and has been incredibly supportive throughout my exciting automotive apprenticeship journey,” Megan said.

Megan was both surprised and thrilled to be crowned as the 2024 Capricorn Rising Stars Overall Winner.

“I am trying not to let it go to my head as winning this competition has really blown my mind,” Megan stated.

Megan plans to become fully qualified at Badgingarra Motors and after a couple of years she plans to gain a heavy diesel trade qualification upgrade by working in the mining industry.

Megan’s ultimate ambition is to open her own automotive service and repair business, with the goal of employing people that typically aren’t well represented in the industry, creating a safe space for them, as she has found at Badgingarra Motors.

Megan will also use her platform as the 2024 Capricorn Rising Stars Overall Winner to advocate the need for more support to encourage apprentices from regional communities like her own to enter the automotive aftermarket industry.

Brad Gannon, Capricorn CEO Automotive emphasised the importance of apprentices for the future of the industry.

“At a time when the skills shortage continues to have a real impact across the entire automotive aftermarket, the Capricorn Rising Stars Award aims to celebrate outstanding apprentices and encourage them to stay in this dynamic industry.”

“Megan is an outstanding young apprentice and a very worthy winner of our Rising Stars Award. She certainly has a bright future in the automotive industry,” Brad says.

“Thank you to the 300 plus Capricorn Members who nominated their talented apprentices in this year’s Award. We had nominations from all over Australia and New Zealand, showing the breadth of talent in our industry,” Brad says.

The Capricorn Rising Stars Award is made possible thanks to the generous sponsors Castrol, Repco and The Workshop Whisperer.