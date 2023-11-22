The Lagoon at Outback Splash

After the construction of two epic water slide structures and the Octopus Bay zone for younger children, the long-term vision for Perth’s Outback Splash – a pool – has finally been realised, with the opening of The Lagoon this month.

Outback Splash director, Paul Woodcock says, “We are delighted to bring this concept to life and officially welcome guests to take a dip in our newest attraction, just in time for summer! Opening The Lagoon showcases our commitment to creating a full day of fun for all ages. Outback Splash is a place where families can make lasting memories, friends can relax and play, and adventure enthusiasts can revel in the thrill of the adventurous waterslides – there really is something for everyone.”

It has been ten years since Splash Island, the first waterslide playground, opened in December 2013. Tourism Council Western Australia CEO, Evan Hall said, “Watching the venue evolve, grow, and develop over the years has been truly inspirational. Today, it stands as one of the State’s most distinguished tourism destinations. The unmatched quality of its attractions, the meticulously maintained grounds, and the industry-leading guest service standards are all commendable. We eagerly await what is undoubtedly their most anticipated addition yet and are thrilled to be part of the official opening.”

The Lagoon has been designed to have a ‘resort vibe’ and was created by Commercial Aquatics, the team behind the pool at Crown Towers. It has a shallow area with beach entry and interactive windmill waterplay structure for younger children. The depth of the main pool varies, with the deepest spots sitting at 1.3 m. A step approximately 0.5 m deep lines most of the pool, and there is a mix of swimming spots protected by shade sales, or expanses of crystal water twinkling in the sun. A pool side bar provides easy access for food and drinks.

There are toilet and change room facilities close by and life vests on hand for little ones, so that is one less thing you need to haul along for a day out. Sun beds are dotted around the pool – although I think you’d have to be one of the first through the door to nab one of them – but there are plenty of shaded areas in the gardens close by to park up for the day. If you want to level up your experience, you can hire out private cabanas – but again, plan ahead and book in quick as they are booked out every weekend through till 2024 at this stage!

Current ticket prices are adults (14+) $52, children (4-13 years) $43, concessions $49 and seniors $23. A mini group ticket, for 2 adults and 2 children, or 1 adult and 3 children is $180. There are still season pass tickets available, which make it a far more economical option, paying for themselves on the third visit: $134 for adults, $110 for children and $60 for seniors. I do often hear people lament that, as great as it is having an attraction such as Outback Splash on our doorstop, it is expensive to visit. And considering just existing is expensive now, they’re not wrong! But for comparison, for a family of four to play 2 games of laser tag, lasting around one hour the cost, is $90; one game of ten pin bowling is $80 – even going to see a movie will set you back $90 (before the addition of overpriced snacks). You can – everyone willing – get 7 hours of your ticket entry to Outback Splash and really make the most of it.

And did you know that some local residents are eligible for discounted entry, after great advocacy work by the Bullsbrook Residents and Ratepayers Association? Any guests with the postcodes 6084 or 6501 on their driver’s licence can receive half price discount on entry Wednesday-Friday after 2pm during school terms. Discount only available to tickets purchased onsite.