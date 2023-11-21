Gingerbread Playdough

This Christmas playdough recipe can be packaged up nicely as a sugar-free alternative to class gifts, or just something to keep the kids entertained over the holidays!
1 cup plain flour
½ cup salt
1 tsp cream of tartar
1 tbsp Cinnamon
1 tbsp Ground Ginger (or essential oils of similar scents)
1 tbsp oil (vegetable, olive or coconut)
1 cup boiling water
• Mix dry ingredients together, make a well in the centre.
• Add the oil and essential oils if using.
• Carefully add the boiling water and mix together.
• Knead until smooth.
• Add sprinkles, glitter or whatever your imagination desires!