Gingerbread Playdough

This Christmas playdough recipe can be packaged up nicely as a sugar-free alternative to class gifts, or just something to keep the kids entertained over the holidays!

1 cup plain flour

½ cup salt

1 tsp cream of tartar

1 tbsp Cinnamon

1 tbsp Ground Ginger (or essential oils of similar scents)

1 tbsp oil (vegetable, olive or coconut)

1 cup boiling water

• Mix dry ingredients together, make a well in the centre.

• Add the oil and essential oils if using.

• Carefully add the boiling water and mix together.

• Knead until smooth.

• Add sprinkles, glitter or whatever your imagination desires!