Bullsbrook Christmas lights competition winners

Entrants in the Hancock Prospecting and Kingsford at Bullsbrook Christmas Lights Competition gathered today at the Kingsford Sales Office for the announcement of the 2023 winners.

First prize, a $16,000 family trip to Singapore to see the luminous wonderland of the Orchard Road festive lights was award to Darren Hendry for his stunning display at 6 Sunset View.

Darren said, “I would like to thank the Hancock family for their support. It is really good to see someone do this for a small community, and I hope it continues.”

Two second prizes, consisting of a trip for two to the 2024 National Agriculture and Related Industries Day celebrations, were awarded to Rachel Smith (27 Hurd Road) and Kristy Fleming (34 Hurd Road).

The community group prize of $10,000 was won previous individual winner Greg Hughes and his display at 5 Sunset View. Greg’s chosen community group was Bullsbrook RSL