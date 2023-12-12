Add a citrus twist to Christmas!

If you left it a little late to get your pomanders nicely cured in time for Christmas, try these dried oranges for zesty addition to your Christmas decorating. They can be strung individually for tree decorations, threaded onto twine for a garland, tucked into presents for decoration or simply placed in a bowl.

You will need:

• Oranges, paper towel or cloth, baking tray, baking paper or reusable tray liner, cooling rack, twine, and a knitting needle.

Method:

• Preheat oven to 120 degrees celcius.

• Slice the oranges approximately 7 mm thick —keep the thickness of your slices consistent so they dry evenly.

• Using a paper towel or cloth, gently blot out as much of the juice as you can. Gently is the key, you don’t want to break through the flesh.

• Place orange slices on the lined baking tray and cook for 2 hours, turning halfway through.

• Once cooked, place on a cooling rack for a few days until completely dry.

For individual use, use a knitting needle to make a small hole near the top and thread through your twine, tying off at the top — or string around 20-30 slices together to make a garland.