Have a saucy Christmas!

Sauces, dressings, marinades, and gravies can elevate your Christmas feast to the next level. They are great because they can be made ahead of time, and most are quick and easy to make, often simple is best.

Creamy sauces (sweet or savoury) can be easily made by mixing in a favourite relish or jam with Greek yoghurt, sour cream, mayonnaise, cream cheese, mascarpone, or any combination from this list.

Seafood sauce

1 cup mayonnaise (homemade or bought), 4 tablespoons tomato sauce, finely chopped parsley, 2-3 cloves fresh garlic, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 2tbsp lemon juice, pepper, salt, and hot sauce to taste.

Dressings

These can be made a few days in advance and kept in the fridge until needed.

Green dressing

Large handful (about a cup chopped) of mixed greens (chives, parsley, tarragon, sage, basil, baby spinach, rocket), 1-2 cloves fresh garlic (or ½ teaspoon garlic powder), juice of 2 lemons, 1 and 1/2 cups of Greek yoghurt/mayonnaise/sour cream (can use ½ cup of each or ¾ of two of these ingredients), salt and pepper. Blend everything well and use it liberally.

Honey mustard dressing

Use equal quantities of Dijon mustard, honey, apple cider vinegar and olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste, whisk or blend well.

Marinade

Just mix and slather all over meat and leave in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours or freeze meat in the marinade, then defrost and cook in the marinade.

For lamb or chicken

Blend a whole lemon with 2-3 cloves of garlic (or 1 tsp garlic powder) and 2 cups plain yoghurt, 2 tsp fresh or 1 tsp dried thyme salt and pepper.

For beef

Blend a handful of fresh rosemary (or 1 tsp dried rosemary), 2-3 cloves fresh garlic (or 1 tsp garlic powder) and 2 tablespoons of wholegrain mustard with ¼ cup olive oil or yoghurt.

For pork

Whisk together 1 cup hoisin sauce, ½ cup fire cider (or apple cider vinegar), 1/3 cup soy sauce, 2 teaspoons sesame oil, 2-3 cloves crushed fresh garlic (or 1 teaspoon garlic powder), and cracked black pepper.

Gravy

Collect pan juices from roast (or use 1 and 1/2 cups stock) pour into small saucepan, mix in 1-2 tablespoons cornflour with a whisk to ensure no lumps, turn on heat and whisk continually until it starts to thicken. Add more water as needed, if it gets too thick. Add salt and pepper to taste. The addition of stock powder can further boost flavour.