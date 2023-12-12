New kid on the block

In an Australian-first, black limes are being produced right here in the Northern Valleys, at Veronica and Grant Trethewey’s Wanerie farm.

Taking a fresh lime and slowly dehydrating it through a precise process creates the light-as-a-feather black lime, that is as intense in flavour as it is in appearance. Black limes are a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine, a secret ingredient in soups and stews that elevates the flavour profile significantly.

Previously, the only black limes available in Australia were imported and sold through specialty shops to a dedicated market of mostly ex-pats familiar with the product.

For the last few months however, Veronica has been showcasing — and selling out — black lime products to foodies and adventurous cooks at events such as Famer on Your Plate and Flavours of Gingin. Veronica says, “Once you’ve experienced black limes, you too won’t live life without them!

“This little zesty fruit brings complexity and surprise to a variety of dishes – stews, curries, marinades, gravy, desserts and drinks.

“It’s such a versatile spice that takes your food into the exotic world of the middle east.”

Australian Black Limes sells the limes whole and as a pure powder, as well as a range of value-added products, including a black lime relish and black lime salt. You can view the entire range at www.australianblacklimes.com.au and you can read all about Veronica and Grant’s journey to becoming Australia’s first ever black lime producer in the January NVN!