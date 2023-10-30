Spice it up for Christmas

I love the spicy, citrusy smell of pomanders and although their origins have more to do with warding off evil spirits and infectious diseases than celebrating Christmas, I think they make fabulously festive decorations! With the added bonuses of being biodegradable, fun to make and beautifully fragrant, you can hang pomanders on the tree, use them to add panache to Christmas wrapping or pile them up as a table centrepiece.

Fortunately, citrus is in season in the Northern Valleys, making the pomander one of the few yuletide crafts that are seasonally appropriate down here in the antipodes – I’m all for starting local traditions! You will need some oranges, grapefruit or lemons along with some cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg to preserve the fruit and create the spicy aroma. Ribbons and fabric are optional depending on your final use. The cloves are very important to stop the orange going mouldy, but the smell and energising properties were also why they were used during medieval times to purify the air and protect against diseases.

It takes a few weeks for pomanders to ‘cure’ properly so now is the perfect time to get started so they are nice and smelly for Christmas gifts or decorations. Have fun and let me know how you go! I’d love to see your creations – tag the @nvlocavorestore on Insta or email me – Tamieka@nvls.com.au

Method: