Vitamin D deficiency is one of the most common deficiencies in the world. Vitamin D is made in the body when skin is exposed to sunlight. Despite easy access to sunshine here in Perth it is likely that 1 in 10 of us has too little of this little vitamin of sunshine. Interestingly younger adults are more likely to have a Vitamin D deficiency than older adults.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays an important role in many bodily functions and promotes good health. Vitamin D is important for developing healthy bones, in fact it is essential for us to absorb calcium! Vitamin D plays a role in a healthy immune system. This vitamin has been linked to boosting our ability to create bacteria and other microbe fighting proteins.

Low vitamin D levels have been linked to a multitude of health problems. Low vitamin D might be associated with higher rates of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and kidney disease. Links between low vitamin D levels and depression also exist. Many studies are looking into the effect of supplementing vitamin D to improve people’s mood. Low vitamin D can lead to low bone density which, in older adults, can lead to more fragile bones. People with low vitamin D levels are more likely to develop respiratory tract infections. Low levels can also slow wound healing.

What might cause us to have lower than ideal levels of Vitamin D? Ageing may play a role, as older people’s skin converts less sunshine into Vitamin D. Smoking may lower levels of vitamin D in our body. People with indoor jobs generally have lower levels of vitamin D, but more importantly people who get outside to exercise less often are more likely to be deficient in this important vitamin. People with small bowel disorders like IBD may have lower vitamin D levels. Also, people taking some anti-seizure medicines or certain antibiotics may be low in vitamin D.

So how can we make sure we are getting enough Vitamin D to keep ourselves healthy? The easiest way to get outside into the sun! The amount of time we need in the sun to get enough Vitamin D depends on what time of year it is, what skin tone you have and what part of the world you live in.

HealthyWA has a guide to help estimate how long we should spend in the sun each day to meet our vitamin D needs. For fair skinned people in Summer 10 minutes is all that is needed. Darker skinned people should aim for 20 minutes. In Winter fair skinned people need thirty minutes while darker skinned people should spend 90 minutes in the sun to get enough vitamin D. Please remember to be sun-smart and avoid the midday sun. Some foods contain vitamin D, but it can be difficult to get enough through diet alone.

If you want to supplement your vitamin D levels Vitamin D3 is a common and inexpensive supplement that is safe for most people to take. Generally, one 1000IU capsule daily for three months is an effective boost for vitamin D levels. Taking this course over the winter months is often more beneficial than in summer due to us getting less sun in the colder months.

Doctors can do a blood test to determine your levels of vitamin D if you are worried that your levels are lower than they should be.

Speaking of sunshine, I would like to take moment to introduce readers to Jasmine, the newest ray of sunshine at Gingin Pharmacy. She recently graduated school and has joined us in time to help with the Christmas season. Please come say hello and Merry Christmas!