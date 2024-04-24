Camryn’s Camp Hero journey

The April school holidays were a little different this year for 15-year-old Camryn Bennett, who attended Camp Hero — a 5-day camp that gives young people the tools required to become mental health leaders. The naturally empathetic teen returned not only inspired, but better equipped to support those experiencing a mental health crisis.

Camryn says, “The camp was amazing. Honestly, in any words — life changing.”

According to camp organisers Zero2Hero, statistics show that 80% of young people with a probable mental illness are seeking support and advice from their peers, rather than a trusted adult or mental health professional. Graduates of the camp are skilled in recognising the warning signs of mental illness and suicide, and are trained in how best they can support those in need.

Camryn was identified as an ideal applicant by a teacher and encouraged to apply for the camp, which are held in the April and September school holidays. She was not deterred by not knowing any other attendees, or having to go tech-free for the week! “I was fine with that — although it was hard not knowing what the time was! We were encouraged to live in the present.”

The camp includes team exercises, hiking, and a high ropes course in the Dwellingup Forest, but for Camryn there was one common thread that made each experience, and the camp in its entirety, so meaningful — the people.

“I was welcomed with open arms,” she said “Everyone was so open with sharing their stories. Anita, my sponsor, spoke to us about her son committing suicide and what they did to cope with it; another speaker conducted his presentation through an iPad after a car accident left him disabled and unable to speak. And the other kids in our mentor groups shared many stories too.”

Camryn also highlights the safeTALK Suicide Alertness training as one of her key takeaways. safeTALK provides the knowledge, confidence, and language to reach out to someone thinking about suicide, support them in the moment, and connect them with further professional support.

“It wasn’t like what you usually learn, to go and get an adult for example,” explains Camryn. “You need be straightforward and directly ask them, ‘Are you thinking about suicide?’ And when they answer, then you go and help them get help.”

Camp Hero concludes with a graduation ceremony, and it is the first time that the campers’ parents get a glimpse into the deep impact the previous five days have had on their children.

Camryn’s mother Shannon said, “Nearly every kid at graduation used the words ‘My whole life will never be the same because of this camp’. Every group – the mentors, the speakers, the kids just spoke of what a profound experience it was – they had never felt so seen, or unjudged.

“Camryn has always been a joy, but she just came back full of life! We haven’t had a conversation that hasn’t brought up camp since she’s been back.”

Bullsbrook College teacher Katie Outtrim has a deep passion for improving the mental health of young people and mentors at Camp Hero. Katie says, “The role of mentor at Camp Hero is about holding space for young people — to create a safe environment where everyone can share if they wish, and to support young people to challenge themselves. We also aid them in their journey to better understand their role as young leaders of the future, and the impact they can have on their community surrounding mental health advocacy.”

Katie has found that creating this safe space, sharing her own stories, being aware of how to pick up on signs of mental health problems in friends and family — along with a knowledge and understanding of the statistics around the mental health crisis — are affective tools in engaging young people in mental health advocacy.

“The statistics are drastically high, and this can be a real eye opener. Realising that suicide is the leading cause of death in young people really hits home the importance of learning about mental health.

“The stigma around mental health is only broken through education, understanding the prevalence in the community, the varying degrees of mental illness and the impact it has on those effected by a young person’s loss of life.”

Katie also encourages you not be afraid to take that next step into educating yourself. She says, “Nobody comes into the area of mental health knowing how to manage it or help someone who is suffering. Keep an open mind, hold space for those that need it, be open and non-judgmental when listening to those around you, and keep in mind that the more you and those around you understand and can identify the warning signs of mental health challenges, the less young people become a statistic.”

For Camryn, she not only came away from camp with the skills to help her wider community, but with some insight into herself. She says, “I have learnt to accept when I am afraid and push myself when I am scared. I left camp with so much experience, as well as being full of love and appreciation.

“I am so grateful to have made so many amazing friends and been able to experience this amazing trip.”