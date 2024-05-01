Better safety needed on Bindoon-Moora Road

Local residents say a dangerous double bend on the Bindoon-Moora road in Mooliabeenee requires immediate attention after multiple accidents over the past decade including two fatalities in the past six weeks.

On the morning of Sunday 3 March, Mogumber local Scott Metcalfe suffered a fatal crash at the bend after his vehicle allegedly hit the gravel, causing it to flip over the fence into a paddock. Scott, who was voted Citizen of the Year by Victoria Plains Shire earlier in the year, and was an active member of the Mogumber Outback Club, died at the scene.

Less than six weeks later in the early hours of Saturday 13 April, 49-year-old father Danny Makin’s vehicle left the road and hit a tree at the same location, and he died on impact. Danny was the dual owner of local business Chittering Septics and a volunteer at the Bindoon Dirt Drags.

These two tragedies, both involving local people who were frequent users of the road, has prompted investigation by Main Roads on the curvature and width of the road, but owner of the adjacent property, Mathew Preston says the issue needs to be addressed immediately.

“This is a busy road, with constant traffic, and it doesn’t even have adequate signage telling drivers to slow down, white lines or audible edge lining to warn drivers – and it’s a very narrow and extremely winding part of the road.”

“Last year a small vehicle with two passengers flipped in the same spot, but luckily both survived.

“Over the years we’ve had several rollovers in paddocks on both sides of the road, as well as drivers aqua-planning through the fence in the winter as a result of the inadequate culvert.

“Something needs to be done immediately,” he said. “Even a slow down or warning sign before the bends could save another life.”

Shane Love, MLA visited the site, affirming he would be raising the issue with the Transport Minister.

“Main Roads need to prioritise works on this section of road,” Mr Love said.

“The fact that there’s been three major accidents on this section of road in recent times, speaks volumes and an urgent safety audit is required.”

Mr Love said Main Roads’ last traffic count data showed more than 800 vehicles per week used this section of road with 17 percent of vehicles being trucks.

“If Main Roads think it’s an issue that will cure itself, they are wrong — this will be an important entrance for the Bindoon bypass.”